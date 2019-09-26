Ndukuba to Succeed Okoh as Anglican Primate in Nigeria

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Archbishop Nicholas Okoh is to be succeeded in March next year by Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba.

Ndukuba, who emerged as the Primate-elect of the Church at the ongoing Anglican Synod in Asaba, Delta State, would take over the mantle of leadership of the Church of Nigeria when the tenure of Primate Okoh expires in March 2020.

Born on September 1959 and ordained priest in September 1989, the primate-elect was, before his elevation, the Bishop of Gombe Pankshin Diocese and Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Jos.

He is also the Chairman of the Liturgy and Spirituality Committee of the Church of Nigeria.

He was consecrated bishop in September 1999, elevated as archbishop in September 2017.

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking yesterday at the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church of the Diocese of Asaba, urged Nigerians to exhibit more positive attitude to the country both in words and action.

The governor, who described Delta as a state dedicated to God, said, “It is impossible for us to pray right and then speak wrong; because what happens after prayer is as important, if not more important, than the actual prayer.

“Our words as Christians are powerful; negative words carry the power to invalidate our prayers and derail our expectations.

‘’So, let us all take heed and begin today to speak healing, peace, prosperity, progress and accelerated development to Nigeria.

“My faith is that in no distant time, Nigeria will become one of the most sought-after countries in the world; it shall be well with us as we continue to stand in faith for Nigeria.’’

“We need to also teach the flock to release their faith for the purpose of national development and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

‘’We are not often as determined and steadfast in exercising faith for a transformed Nigeria as we are when it comes to our personal needs.”