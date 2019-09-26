ABS to Unveil New Coach Thursday in Ilorin

The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC will thursday unveil their former coach, Yomi Elijah as Technical Adviser.

The Club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said Elijah was chosen because of his passion to develop young talents into superstars.

“One of our cardinal objectives at ABS is to help young aspiring footballers to achieve their dreams.

“Elijah is one of the perfect candidates to help actualise this objective, hence the reason we are hiring him” Chukwuemeka said.

He said the former Kogi United tactician would be unveiled at 1pm on Thursday at the club’s secretariat in Ilorin.

According to Chukwuemeka, the UK trained tactician is expected to resume work after his unveiling on Thursday.