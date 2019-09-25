Eaglets Pummel Guatemala 5-1 in UEFA/CAF Tourney

Overwhelming attacking football was on display when five-time world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria scored four goals within 25 minutes of play and one more in the second half to ensure 5-1 victory over Guatemala on Match day 2 of the UEFA/CAF U17 Tournament in Turkey.

A 5th minute goal by Olakunle Olusegun unsettled Guatemala and as they were still trying to gather themselves together, Abdullahi Fawaz rattled them further with his goal in the 10th minute. Eaglets continued their attacking forays into the vital area of Guatemela and it was another goal seven minutes later when David Oduko, a left full back registered his name on the scoresheet.

Mercurial left footed attacking midfielder, Akinwunmi Amoo made it goal number four for the Eaglets in the 24th minute. There was no doubt that the record champions of the world were in dominant control of the game, but Guatemala got a goal in the 30th minute as the game went into the break with Nigeria leading 4-1.

The second half witnessed Nigeria missing some goal-scorong opportunities. However, Ibraheem Jabaar was very clinical with his sublime goal in the 84th minute to make it 5-1 against the hapless Guatemalans.

Speaking after the game, Captain of the Eaglets, Samson Tijani, said that the players only implemented the instructions of the coaching crew of the team in line with their coaching philosophy of how a team should play and the players were happy with the number of goals scored.

“We are glad that we played well according to the formation that the coaches wanted us to play and followed their instructions on the pitch. It was not that easy against Guatemala, but we followed our game plan and it worked well with the team scoring five goals.”

Nigeria will be play her last game on Thursday against West African rivals, Senegal.