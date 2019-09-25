Buhari Sends 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP to Senate

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategic Paper (FSP) to the Senate.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Senate at an executive session resolved to await the MTEF/FSP from the Executive.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the resumption of plenary on Wednesday read the letter from President Buhari.

The letter addressed to Senate President sought the cooperation of the Senate for the speedy approval of the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP documents to enable the Executive prepare the 2020 budget proposals.

Details Later…