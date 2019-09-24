United Capital Launches Nigerian Diaspora Trust

With an increasing number of Nigerians living in the diaspora who want to start and grow investments back home, United Capital Trustees has introduced the Nigerian Diaspora Trust.

The United Capital Nigerian Diaspora Trust, a product designed to meet the needs of Nigerians living abroad, affords them the opportunity to transfer responsibilities and assets to reliable Trustee who in turn represents and protect their interest while ensuring that their heart desires and objectives are achieved.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Trustees Limited, Tokunbo Ajayi, “with an ever increasing size of Nigerians in the Diaspora, spread across countries like UK, USA, Dublin, Dubai and Canada the birth of the Nigerian Diaspora Trust, comes at a time when Nigerians living abroad want to invest and build legacies back home, but are often faced with the fear of the credibility and reliability of friends and family to carry out their wishes”.

A statement from the firm quoted Ajayi to have further said: “Our Nigerian Diaspora Trust is a professionally managed fund designed to generate competitive returns while alive and upon demise of the individual.

“With a confidentiality that is preserved, the trust will help carry the burden of being your representative where they are not physically present to oversee and execute their investment and home-coming plans”.

United Capital Trustees Limited (UCTL) is a subsidiary of United Capital Plc a leading financial services group in Africa focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals and governments with excellent financial services while contributing to economic growth and prosperity across Africa by supporting financial inclusion.