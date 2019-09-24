TERRYTHEVOICE to release New Song, New EP

With quite a number of recordings for documentaries and major commercials to his credit which featured in the popular Big Brother Naija and Headies Award, Ugochukwu Odenigbo aka, TerryTheVoice is becoming an item in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

Talking about kicking off his career he explains, “I discovered my voiceover talent when I was 8 years old. Initially, I was attracted to radio commercials and movie narrations. And when I tried to perform, I realized that I could take on deep-toned voices effortlessly in just about any context and character.”

Terrythevoice said that growing up in a family of 7, his mother was his major influence, “Growing up in a family of 7, my mother was a huge influence to me as she always told me multiple times that my voice acting was an art and form that I would profit from heavily in the future. I am still amazed at how correct she was.”

At the moment, TerryTheVoice is set to release his debut solo single, Price On My Head from his highly anticipated EP, Under Surveillance.

The track comes off the back of an unlawful detention by the authorities and looks to connect with everyone out there who has been harassed, detained or treated unfairly by the system and its vices.

On this track, TerryTheVoice offers encouragement to Nigerians specifically whose daily efforts are constantly derailed by state and non-state actors for reasons unknown or unjust.