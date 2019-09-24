Edo Sports Commission Bill for Final Reading Today

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, has assured that he and his colleagues are committed to the early passage of the Edo State Sports commission bill.

The bill had earlier been sent to the last Edo House by Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2018 shortly after he set up the Edo State Sports Commission through an Executive bill. That House failed to do any serious work on the bill until their tenure lapsed.

However, the Hon. Okiye led House immediately upon their inauguration commenced work on the bill. In one month, it has effected the first and second reading of the bill with the third and final reading slated for today, September 24, 2019.

Hon. Okiye who disclosed this, said the |House was irrevocably committed to passing the bill in order to fast track sports development in Edo State.

“There is no going back. We are wholly committed to this project, “ he noted.