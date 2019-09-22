Obaseki builds, donates Industrial Court to FG

The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government in Edo State has built an Industrial Court in Benin and donated the court complex to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) to handle industrial disputes in the state.

The Court, located in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Benin City, the state capital, was handed over to the NICN, when its President, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, visited the state for the commissioning of the court complex, which is the temporary site of the Industrial Court in the state.

According to Justice Adejumo, the Benin Division of the Industrial Court will promote industrial harmony in the state as well as provide succour for lawyers who used to travel to Akure to attend to cases from Edo State.

Noting that the court will promote peace and progress in the state, he said, “The facility is great and the building is good. This is the product of cooperation and I thank the governor for this.”

He explained that the Court was established in 1976 and he came on board 16 years ago, adding that the new court complex in Edo State is the 28th to be established in the country.

Governor Obaseki said: “This is the first in the series where we will be handing over properties to the Judiciary as we have several of them undergoing construction in the state.”

The governor assured that his administration has already provided an accommodation for Hon. Justice Adeola Adewemimo, who will be the first resident Judge of the National Industrial Court in Benin City.

“We are investing in our Judiciary as we have started the first in the series of accommodation for Judges in the state and we will not discriminate as we will ensure a comfortable accommodation for them. Our plan next year is to develop an estate for Judges in the GRA area of Edo State,” he added.