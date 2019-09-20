NCC Pledges to Support FG’s Poverty Alleviation Agenda

Amby Uneze in Owerri

As part of efforts to actualise President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty line in the next 10 years, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has started building capacity with the High Technology hub operators in the South East geo -political zone of the country.

In this regard, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, represented by the Director, New Media and Information Security of the commission, Haru Alhassan, made the disclosure during the opening ceremony of a two – day forum on “Emerging Technologies Research and Information Communication Technology (ICT), Innovation”, held at Owerri, recently.

The event which was attended by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, who represented Governor Emeka Ihedioha; representatives of the governors of Abia and Ebonyi States, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi, respectively; commissioners, a tech giant, Dr. Chris Uwaje; directors of the commission, representatives of the Galaxy backbone, MTN, Globacom, Zinox, banks and tech hubs.

Danbatta, urged the technological giants to take the initiative of the president imperative by creating desired effect to produce younger ones in the sector to answer the drive of freeing over 100 million the the next 10 years.

In ensuring the initiative, he implored them the participants to work the talk to face the challenges and the barrier.

According to him, the ICT innovation forum has become necessary to promote local content with emphasis on the Tech eco-system, identifying unmet needs and facilitate Public Private Partnership (PPP). Based on this premise, we themed our forum so. With the growing pressure of globalisation, every government as well ad captains of the industry are charged with the burden of finding ways to ensure that we remain competitive and capable of fulfilling local demand.