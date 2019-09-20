2Baba’s Week Set for a Climactic Showdown

Vanessa Obioha

“Find a place to stay, call a friend or book a room because the party will be the grandmother of all parties.” Those were the words of Efe Omorogbe, 2Baba’s manager at a media briefing to announce a series of events planned for the week to commemorate the megastar’s birthday.

That party will be holding tomorrow, September 21 at 2Baba’s owned Rumors Nite Club in Festac. According to Omorogbe, nobody is going home till probably 8am.

The party will see 2Baba entertaining fans as well as granting them an opportunity to hang out with them.

The artiste who turned 44 on Wednesday September 18, had the whole week filled with activities. Aptly tagged 2Baba, the lined-up events kicked off on Monday September 16, with a flag off and also marked the arrival of the winners of online talent hunt ‘Next Up’. By Tuesday, he was having media rounds and cocktails with some of the industry stakeholders.

On his birthday, he organised a campaign for peace and good governance while most radio stations dedicated some hours celebrating the icon and his music. A special industry night was also held in his honour. His Abuja fans will be catching the groove tonight at the ‘Making it Red with Campari’ festival.’ 2Baba who is an ambassador of the brand is set to thrill the Abuja audience.

The week will come to a fevered pitch tomorrow. First, the ‘Amaka’ crooner will be performing at Ruggedman’s Foundation Concert before heading to Rumors at night to host his fans.

This year is a significant year for 2Baba who is also marking 20 Years a King. The milestone is wrapped around different activities which kicked off at the beginning of the year and will run through till the end of the year.