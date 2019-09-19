Gullit, D’Amico to Host FIFA’s Best Football Awards

When football’s greatest stars take the stage of Milan’s historic Teatro alla Scala on 23 September, they will be introduced by a pair of world-class hosts: Ruud Gullit and Ilaria D’Amico. The two were announced yesterday as the presenters of the most prestigious evening of the football season, The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

A former star of AC Milan and of the Dutch national team, Gullit has enjoyed a long career as a pundit and TV presenter in some of the most important networks around the world.

Ilaria D’Amico, on the other hand, is one of the most renowned characters in Italy’s sports broadcast landscape, having spent the last 15 years ahead of SKY Sports’ Serie A and UEFA Champions League post-match shows.

The crowning of The Best of the season will be held at La Scala, in Milan, on 23 September.