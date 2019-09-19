Don’t Get Mad Get Even – Wale Ojo’s Directorial Debut Hits Cinemas

It is no longer news that the long anticipated Wale Ojo directorial debut movie, “Don’t Get Mad Get Even”, will hit cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana from the 4th of October 2019. The movie has generated so much buzz and awareness not only because of the stellar cast which includes most of the best actors Nollywood has to offer, like Femi Jacobs, Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Patience Ozokwor, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Jide Kosoko, Kenneth Okolie and Saheed Balogun but also because it represents the directorial debut of British/Nollywood award winning actor; Wale Ojo. The movie is a pure work of art and entertainment and is also unique in that it’s the first time a major Nigerian-led production is being shot on location in the beautiful city of Cotonou, Benin Republic. The movie is proudly distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution and will be available in all cinemas in Nigeria.

MOVIE PREMIERE

The movie premiere which will surely be a glamorous event just from the cast lineup alone is slated for the 29th of September, 2019.

ADVANCE SCRRENINGS

Advance screening is also scheduled for the 1st of October for people that want to celebrate the Independence Day in style to come and treat themselves, their families and friends to fun and enjoyment by watching the movie.

MOVIE GIVEAWAY

According to the producer of the movie, Raphael Dedenuola, Rgd Media Productions is offering an all-expenses paid weekend trip to 5 lucky couples to come and enjoy and experience some of the breath-taking, fascinating and romantic locations in Cotonou, Republic of Benin that were used in the movie. Also 10 lucky winners will win the sum of N10,000 and special invitation to the movie premiere by clicking this link and liking and commenting on official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdSzxsV43lc

For more information on how to be one of the lucky winners, follow the social media pages @dontgetmadgeteventhemovie, to be one of the lucky winners, follow the social media pages @dontgetmadgeteventhemovie, @silverbirdfilmdistribution and http://www.dontgetmadmovie.com