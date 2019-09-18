Executives for Sustainability Conference

Executives across various sub-sectors and disciplines in the energy, oil and gas value chain would converge in Lagos, between October 16th and 17th, 2019 for the sustainability conference in Nigeria.

Supported by the United Kingdom International Trade, Seplat Petroleum, Nigeria LNG Limited, Shell Nigeria, Waltersmith Petroman Limited, Amni Petroleum Development Company Limited and many more, the programme would have five track sessions such as energy future; gas commercialisation; infrastructure and investment; liquid petroleum, including power.

The theme of the conference is: “Energy Landscape: Minimizing Risks and Maximising Opportunities.”

According to the Chairman, Energy Institute Nigeria Branch, Mr. Osten Olorunsola, on both days there would be an expanded workshop programme with discipline-specific technical sessions, roundtables, industry leading panels and case studies designed to cover every key job role and competency from journeymen to the most senior executives.

In addition, there would be accompanying exhibition for professionals to go one-on-one with the companies building the technology and services that are transforming the way the energy, oil and gas industry works.

He noted that Nigeria with an expanding population and world economy powered by oil, coal and gas, fossil fuels have become a large part of our daily lives, saying, the theme would present examples of global energy cooperation, examine course of action we take today and options for getting the energy mix right.

“Energy Institute Nigeria has invited and confirmed subject matter expert and personality as speakers at the event.”