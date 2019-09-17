Minister Accepts Onigbinde’s Resignation

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, has reviewed and accepted the resignation of the Co-founder of BudgIT, Mr. Seun Onigbinde, who was recently appointed as Technical Adviser.

A source close to the ministry told THISDAY yesterday that Onigbinde’s decision to quit as technical adviser had been accepted.

He said the minister had thanked and “wished him well in his future endeavours.’’

The Director at BudgIT had relinquished his position following public backlash over his acceptance to serve in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He had been a fierce critic of the administration, calling government’s accumulation of both local and foreign debt to question.

There had been an increasing condemnation of his appointment as a result of his hard stance against the management of public finances by the present government.

While caving in to pressure yesterday, Onigbinde, in his letter of resignation, said: “Upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.”

He added: “It is clear that recent media reports about my appointment have created a complex narrative, which I believe would engender an atmosphere of mistrust, as I planned to proceed.”

According to him, “I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me.

“My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimises resources for the benefits of all Nigerians.

“My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.

“I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies.

“I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.”