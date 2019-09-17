House to Deliberate on Current National Challenges

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As members of the House of Representatives are set to resume from their two-month recess today, the current national challenges, task of nation-building and the quest to move the country to the next level will top their priorities.

In an interview with THISDAY, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said the members of the National Assembly were familiar with the challenges confronting the citizenry and would address them headlong.

Kalu said: “In all, the entire membership of the House is refreshed and motivated by the sound and all-inclusive leadership of the House of Representatives. We are all ready to push the nation- building agenda to the next level. We are resuming as a formidable-united house.

“You are aware of the current challenges in the country. They are the trending issues. These issues affect the people we represent and as their representatives, we identify with them, not merely as victims but as solution providers as allowed by the enabling laws establishing our offices.

“Like any other nation, our challenges are more than one, yet some will be prioritised by the House of Representatives on our list of preference in view of its urgency and importance to national unity, peace and progress.

“Various reports will be analysed and resolutions will be reached thereafter, which will be immediately communicated to Nigerians.”

Talking about the level of preparedness of the lawmakers to resume, the House spokesperson said: “The Speaker yesterday inspected the chamber to ensure everything was in place for our resumption on Tuesday.”