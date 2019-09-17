Heineken Launches ‘Better Together’ Campaign as UCL Returns

The Heineken House in Ikoyi Lagos and other centres across the country will definitely be a beehive of activities as the UEFA Champions League returns tonight.

Heineken the proud sponsors of the competition, has named its newly launched campaign for the competition ‘Better Together.’

The ‘Better Together’ campaign, another masterpiece from the international Premium Brand highlights the true football spirit where collectivity remains a key factor in producing the best results.

As it has been the case in the past season, the world-class Heineken House Lagos will be open on every UEFA Champions League match night.

This opulent landmark which has hosted thousands of Heineken fans as well as global celebrities, has gained popularity as the perfect way to enjoy the world’s foremost club football tournament.

While eyes will be on the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah among many others, it is exciting to note that a new breed of Nigerian youngsters will also be rubbing shoulders with the world’s best.

Victor Osimhen will have a chance to show Premier League fans the stuff he’s made of when Lille face English giants Chelsea twice in Group H of the Champions League.

Osimhen is making a debut appearance in the Champions League and he is seen as one of the big prospects to watch out for.

The Belgium-based trio of Paul Onuachu, Stephen Odey and David Okereke will also be flying Nigeria’s flag in the Champions League.

Every year, Heineken has rewarded Nigerian fans with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finals, live in Europe.

This season, Nigerians are also guaranteed more exciting rewards from their choice international premium beer.