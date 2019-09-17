Bandits Abduct Three in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three people, including a clergy and his daughter, have been abducted by gunmen in Kaduna State.

The clergy man, Rev. Haggai Kwasau, and his daughter, Margret, are members of Baptist Church in Kankomi Village located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They were reportedly abducted on Sunday.

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 11.00 p. m., and started shooting sporadically.

Chairman of Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the incident, said the family members of victims informed him of the unfortunate incidents last night.

He also disclosed that on Saturday, Mrs. Esther Ishaku Katung, wife of the pastor of ECWA Church in Bagoma, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted, when bandits broke into their home in the night.

Hayab said her husband, Rev. Ishaku Katung, who managed to escaped, was seriously injured by the bandits and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The CAN chairman added that people are becoming helpless by the day following the deadly activities of bandits.

“We are no longer safe in our homes. We are no longer safe on the highways. We are in perilous times and we pray that the authorities will wake up to their responsibilities and address the menace,” he said.

However, Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to calls and text messages when contacted on the issue.