Stop Politicising Provision of Infrastructure, Wike Urges Leaders

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called political leaders to stop politicising the provision of infrastructure meant for the people.

This, is as he said the immediate past administration in the state denied some communities needed infrastructure for political reasons.

Wike spoke yesterday at Elelenwo Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state while inaugurating the 5.6-kilometre Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo Road as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

He formally christened the Rumukwurusi- Elelenwo – Akpajo Road as Justice Iche Ndu Road in honour of the Former Chief Judge of Rivers State.

The governor said the dual carriage road, which connects Rumuokwurusi and Elelenwo Communities in Obio/Akpor local government area, and Akpajo Community in Eleme local government area, was neglected by the previous administration because of some individuals living in Elelenwo community.

He said: “Our people forget easily how this road was. The politics of this road was that the state government refused to construct this road because of some individuals who were living along this road.

“One of these individuals is former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu and another person is the member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda. You can see the politics we play.

“Some of us who are from the communities did not even ask the state government what was our benefit for supporting them.”

Wike urged the State Taskforce On Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks, to ensure that street traders and commercial motorists do not take over the road.

The governor reiterated his commitment to construct three flyovers in the state within 16 months, saying that construction work on the flyovers would commence in October.

The governor was later treated to a civic reception by Elelenwo Community where the Paramount Ruler if the community, Ever Sunny Weli Chuku, Nyenwe Eli Elelenwo-Etor, conferred in the governor the chieftaincy title of Eze Omekwa Eli ke Mbom of Elelenwo.

Responding to the community over the chieftaincy title, an elated Wike said he had all along rejected titles from communities but was forced to accept the one from Elelenwo because of the level if support he got from members of the community in his political career.

He elevated the traditional stop of Eze Elelenwo Etor to second class status and also promised to establish a police station in the community.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Mr. Clifford Walter, said the road project was initiated, constructed and commissioned by the Wike-led administration.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr. Solomon Eke, thanked the governor for paying compensation to those whose properties were demolished in cause of the road construction.

Eke said he would work with his Eleme local government area counterpart, Philip Okparaji, in partnership with the ministry of Environment to keep the road clean.