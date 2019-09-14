Uber Mulls Bus Transportation  in Lagos 

Riding on the success of its bus launch in Egypt, Global Ride Hailing Firm, Uber Technology, has disclosed plans to venture into bus transportation system in West Africa’s business hub, Lagos.

To this end, the firm said that it had opened talks with city transport officials in the Lagos.

Uber’s chief business officer, Brook Entwistle, recently had a meeting with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on how the company could collaborate with the state to reduce traffic gridlock and provide better public bus transportation system for the people.

The firm’s latest move further explained its diversification move beyond provision of car hailing to other services including having a boat service.

Uber launched its presence in Nigeria in 2014 and ever since has expanded its reach.