Ahead of Today’s Ruling, Kashamu’s PDP Faction Decamps to APC

Idowu Sowunmi



In a show of solidarity to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, ahead of today’s ruling by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Buruji Kashamu faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal would today rule on the March 9 governorship election which is being keenly contested by the All Progressives Movement (APM) and its candidate, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Receiving over 1,000 of them from Ogun East Senatorial District, the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, said the decampees had made the right choice by joining the progressives.

He assured them that APC would ensure fairness, equity and justice for all its members at all times, irrespective of when they join the party.

“Our party is open to all, even members of other parties. You have come at the right time. In our party, we do not discriminate as we give due recognition to all members irrespective of how long they have been members or their social standing,” Egbetokun said.

While promising that the Abiodun administration would not disappoint members by formulating and executing policies and programmes that had positive impact on the socio-economic well-being of the people, he urged the party faithful to remain resolute and not engage in activities that would bring the name of the party into disrepute.

Egbetokun charged the new members to bring in more people into the party, noting that the administration would not stifle oppositions as “competition becomes sweeter when there are opponents.”

Speaking earlier, Consultant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Biyi Adeleye, said the party was large enough to accommodate people from other parties, assuring that they would be mainstreamed and not be discriminated against in the party.