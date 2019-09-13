EKEDC Partners LAWMA to Improve Sweepers Visibility

Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

Lagos Waste Management Agency( LAWMA), as a front line organisation in the management of environment in the state, has received over 500 overall kits for street sweepers from Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), as part of it corporate social responsibility.

Speaking to journalists at the donation ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi said the partnership is to foster continuous private sector interventions to meet sanitation demands.

This gesture in line with the Environment thematic agenda of the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

Represented by the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), EKEDC, Mr. Aik Alenkle, he said the relevance of LAWMA as a public utility service provider organisation like EKEDC makes them happy.

He said: “Our mission is to empower the quality of lives of our customers, employees, communities and other stakeholders through reliable power and quality services. The partnership with stakeholders like LAWMA is to make sure Lagos is safer, healthier, and environmentally friendly.

“We have done quite a good number of intervention like this one early this year, we are supporting youth and women empowerment, in Lagos to enhance girl-child education and from time to time we do things to ensure schools in Lagos have a balanced diet.

“This is just part of many CSR we are implementing and we would continue to do this and it’s not about the amount of money that we spent, but about the impact; adding value to the society because sometimes the impact is more than the funds we have committed.”

Reacting to the gesture from the EKEDC, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said in view of the donation, the waste management agency would soon introduce some features that would enhance safety and security of sweepers in the state.

As the state government continues to encourage private sector driven initiative in waste management, Gbadegesin noted that many more corporate organisations can key into this initiative by adopting some of their major challenges to rid the state of pilling issues.

“We know the clean Lagos sweepers clean the streets every day and we have about 10,000 of them statewide, so this uniform improves their visibility so that we know they are working.

“So we expect that people slow down because their lives are important, that is the essence of the uniform because they are visible all time of the day,” he said.