NAHCON Concludes Return Flights of Nigerian Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has made its last flight from Saudi Arabia to signify the end of the 2019 Hajj operations.

The conclusion of the operations came three days ahead of the September 14 deadline by the Saudi authority, asking all nations to complete the evacuation of all Hajj pilgrims from the country.

The last return flight MAX Air 2024 bearing Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj landed Thursday morning in Abuja and Bauchi with the last batch of pilgrims and officials from NAHCON and Plateau State pilgrims.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Mukhtar, in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, said in total, 43,493 pilgrims were airlifted to Nigeria in 91 trips, since the in bound flights started on August 17 with the airlift of Lagos State pilgrims.

Mukhtar seizes the opportunity to congratulate and commend Nigerians and state pilgrims’ welfare board officials for their patience, dedication and support to their respective pilgrims.

He prayed that the Almighty continue to guide all pilgrims’ operatives towards success in the discharge of their responsibilities to Nigerians.

Likewise, he lauded the Nigerian pilgrims, saying their civil conduct projected a positive image for them and the country in Saudi Arabia during the religious exercise.

“The same appreciation goes to accommodation providers in both Makkah and Madina, transportation providers, caterers in the two cities as well as Masha’ir and all NAHCON staff, members of the Ulama team, medical team, media, security as well as all other officials that played their roles in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims. The Commission prays that each party involved in the success of the 2019 operation be rewarded with more successes in all their life endeavours,”the statement said.