Centre4Tech, Total Coop Partner on Young Inventors Camp

The Centre4Tech, in collaboration with Total E&P Multipurpose Cooperative Society, has organised a young inventors’ summer camp, aimed at stimulating Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to encourage children to take up science-based subjects.

Speaking at the Young Inventors Tech Expo 2019 in Lagos recently, the President, Total E&P Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mr. Olawale Olasoji said it is important to acquire technological skills at an early age.

He disclosed that the camp was structured as a tech expo where designs and inventions would be on display for students to have a chance to tell the world what their inventions do, the challenges they encountered and a brief run-through on how they work.

He said the society focuses a lot of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives on education that have good impact on the sector, adding that the cooperative has collaborated with similar organisations such as the REEL Foundation and P413 Foundation, among others.

“Through these effects, we have set the ball rolling for a series of initiatives that would take our education system to the next level, and we are blessed that one of such initiatives is the young inventors summer camp.

“The training, which involves mobile games design and coding, electronics circuits design and coding, mobile apps design and coding, web design and coding, 3D animation, TV and media production, drone programming, renewable energy and tech discovery, had students from ages five to 17 exposed to technology courses coordinated by skilled professionals,” he said.

The summer camp, which also took place in some locations like Abuja and Port Harcourt, had on display inventions like mobile games, obstacles avoidance robots, electronic rain alarms, clap activated electronics, floor sweeping robots, among others.

Meanwhile, representatives of Centre4tech commended the cooperative society for keying into the mantra of coops4development being a clarion call to all cooperatives about their ever-increasing role in the development of their society.