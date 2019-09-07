‘Three Thieves’ Provide Unlimited Humour

Three Thieves, the upcoming comedy movie from Trino Studios, may well have the right comic cast befitting for cinema audience, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Scenes from the hilarious teaser for the upcoming movie Three Thieves will leave you reeking in stiches of laughter. Starring comedian-actors like Charles Okocha (Igwe 2pac), Odunlade Adekola, Frank Donga, Funny Bone, Shawn Faqua, Koye Kekere Ekun and Wofai Fada, what to expect in the movie is as good as knowing what these comic acts represent and bring to the big screen in their especially effortlessly established ways of evoking humor.

Mostly award-winning actors in the comedy genre, their versatility and spontaneity have proven them great overtime in movies featured. Considered as the “King of Meme”, 2018 AMVCA Best Comedy Actor Odunlade Adekola’s non stereotypical comic acting has managed to showcase him as funny and hilarious as he can be with his perfect expression and reaction to every role as such regarded as the neo funniest Yoruba actor.

Imagine Yankee style Charles Okocha’s crazy Instagram skits character playing out in the movie and doing his thing with his word hooks.

Like he tells a male character in one of the scenes, “I love you no homo,” suggesting that his relationship is of no homosexual intension. Or the comic image of Frank Donga (Kunle Ajayi) of The Interview web-series replicated in the Three Thieves.

Donga the ‘unassuming job-seeker’ and his two other hasty friends of the Three Thieves are jokes upon themselves. From Trino Studios, the producer of the critically acclaimed supernatural thriller Sylvia, several other teaser clips and the trailer show that they (the three friends) end up as heroes of the day.

Written by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh, the movie which also stars Shaffy Bello and Omotunde Adebowale (Lolo), is scheduled for cinema release on October 4.

Directed by Udoka Oyeka, The upcoming film Three Thieves tells the story of three young men who are frustrated with their current employment and end up getting mixed up in a seemingly low-risk, high-profit theft job.

Things unfold and they just might be adding kidnapping to the list of crimes they are committing. With a comedic twist to it all, it’s a wonder how they end up as heroes of the story.