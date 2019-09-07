 Okumagba as New NDDC Boss

Saturday letter2

Development in the Niger Delta region of the country will soon witness a new boost with the caliber of man, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, set to take charge as the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

This renewed optimism by the people of the region is as a result of Okumagba’s track record as an achiever, team player and a highly dedicated professional that does not compromise efficiency in the delivery of his mandate.

Okumagba’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari is appropriate and one which did not come to Niger Deltans , and indeed, Nigerians as a surprise given his record as a tested and trusted manager of public resources.

The new NDDC boss is highly professional in discharging his duties, de-tribalised, target- oriented and is known to pay attention to detail in order to get the best in his line of duties and limited resources.

A distinguished former senior banker with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Okumagba also served as commissioner for economic planning and later finance under former Delta State governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan between 2007 and 2015.

His performance during this period means citizens of the Niger Delta have much to look forward to, with the belief that he will bring his experience to bear at NDDC.

The recent reconstitution of the Board of NDDC by President Buhari has received the approval of many Nigerians who hailed the president for the caliber of people he has brought on board, irrespective of some pockets of agitations bordering on tribalism and politics rather than merit.

Festus Masajuwa, Lagos