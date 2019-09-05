South Africa Closes Embassy in Nigeria

South Africa has temporarily closed its embassy in Nigeria following the ongoing xenophobic crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor told Reuters.

She said South Africa was in constant contact with Nigerian authorities to try to restore calm, adding that there is no provision in local law for compensation for damage caused in the attacks.

“There is an Afrophobia we are sensing that exists, there is resentment and we need to address that,” Pandor said on the sidelines of a continental economic conference in Cape Town. (Reuters/NAN)