Again, Suspected Herdsmen Kill Two, Rustle 120 Cattle in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen Suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday morning killed two persons, injured another two, rustled 120 cattle and 100 sheep in Vatt Village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Minority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing Barkin Ladi Constituency, Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, who confirmed the incident to journalists, added that the attack took place at about 3 a.m.

He said: “There was an attack this morning in Vatt community of Foron District, Barkin Ladi Local Governemnt Area of Plateau State by unknown gunmen which villagers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and the attacks took place at about 3 a.m. when people were still in their sleep.

“They killed two persons, injured another two and rustled away 120 cattle and 100 from the villagers.”

While condemning the attack, the lawmaker called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Matthias Terna Tyopev, was not available to confirm the attack as he was at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ezekiel Akinmoyede, to receive the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abubakar Adamu, who was expected to deliver a lecture at the institute.