Again, DPR Seals Two Fuel, One Gas Stations in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Again, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Warri Zonal Office has sealed two petrol stations and a cooking gas shop in Delta in continuation of its routine surveillance exercise.

The fuel and gas stations were sealed in Patani, the administrative headquarters of Patani Local Government Area of the state.

The erring stations were: Urhukpe Umbrella Oil and Gas Limited, Djempars Nigeria Limited and a gas shop without an identity situated in the premises of Djempars Nigeria Limited.

Mr Dennis Agbateminigin of the DPR, Gas Division, Warri led a team of the regulatory agency on the surveillance on behalf of the Warri Zonal Operations Controller, Mr Antai Asuquo.

Agbateminiginm who spoke with newsmen at the instance of Asuquo, shortly after the exercise said the retail outlets were sealed over offences based on under-dispensing, non-availability of operating licenses among others.

He said the operation was successful, adding that DPR was on top of the situation monitoring and regulating the downstream of the oil and gas sector to help people live in safe environment.

“In the course of executing our job, we equally sealed a “Category D LPG operator’s shop. The category D class of LPG operators are those ones within localities that refill gas from one cylinder to the other, we call it ‘de-counting’

“They buy from the ‘category A’ which is the major gas refiling plant in about 50kg cylinder and in turn use it to fill smaller cylinders for customers within the localities.

“Currently we do not permit decounting because of the hazards associated with the operation. It is not totally safe because some of them operate within localities that are densely populated.

“So, we compel them to come to our office and obtained the necessary permit that will guide them in their operations. Some of them hide under the Caravan which is not a safe place and some do not have the necessary safety measures.

“However, majority of them are applying for the category D license with all compliance requirements being met by the operators and shop owners,” he said.

The team leader advised members of the public to be cautious of the environment where they fill their gas noting that anything could happen in the process of filling the cylinder.

He also advised the category A LPG marketers to monitor closely the category D operators who patronises them adding, “They should check their shops properly to ascertain that their shops fall within the compliance level of the DPR before filling their gas because in the advent of anything, they can also be held liable, ” he said.

It will be recalled that the regulatory agency had on August 23 sealed two retail outlets and two gas plants in Ughelli in its continuous routine surveillance.