Nigeria Considers Reopening Embassy in Sri Lanka

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja hinted on the possibility of reopening Nigeria’s embassy shut down in Colombo, the Sri Lanka capital, since 2017 in acknowledgement of the relationship shared by the two countries.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari expressed these feelings while speaking at a farewell audience with the outgoing High Commissioner of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka in Nigeria, Thambirajah Raveenthiran, at the State House.

According to Shehu, the president explained that Nigeria was forced to close down the embassy along with some others, due to financial challenges which confronted the country at the time as a rationalisation measure.

The statement also said Buhari assured the envoy that his administration would take another look at that decision following the request by the outgoing High Commissioner adding that the president wished Raveenthiran success in his future endeavours.

The statement added: “In his remarks, the outgoing High Commissioner said he had spent four out of his 30-year career in diplomatic service in Nigeria.

“He said his period in Nigeria was remarkable in several ways, stressing that he enjoyed the support and cooperation of Nigerians, and was greatly assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Mr Raveenthiran said that his country has a lot to offer Nigeria in the areas of counter-terrorism, medical tourism and higher education.”