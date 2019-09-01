Did you see the way the Benue State Governor, Sameul Ortom, who was on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to the seventh Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) held in Yokoma, Japan, last week, dressed to a pre-conference meeting with the president?

To leave Nigeria for Japan sporting such poorly combined shirt and a pair of trousers, with a face cap – all in some colour blinding materials – as if he was going on some project inspection in one of Benue’s local communities, is to say the least disappointing. It was a very embarrassing outing for the country and a disgraceful representation of his people.

With the way Ortom dressed to Japan, it may have become imperative to design a dress code for public officials at his level especially, if they must be on the entourage of the president to other countries. Ortom’s embarrassing dress sense called for this and it is not something the president should gloss over.

In fact, henceforth, the choice of people traveling with the president must be properly scrutinised with clearly stipulated codes of conduct and dress sense. If adults could show such level of indiscipline and lack of discretion in a foreign land, then, someone needs to compel them to embrace standards. Ortom is a good example of such discourteous adults.