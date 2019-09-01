NNPC: Oil Income Dropped by 45% in June

Says under-recovery reduced from N102bn in May to N30bn in June

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that earnings from oil and gas production in June were down by 44.65 per cent, indicating a value reduction of about $226.38 million between May and June 2019.

The Corporation, in its June 2019 monthly financial and operations report stated that in May, the sales value of oil and gas production in Nigeria was $547.61 million. This, however dropped to $321.23 million in June.

It equally explained that within the month under review, its under-recovery – a term it uses in place of subsidy payments for petrol consumption in the country, reduced from N102,338,409,727 in May to N30,637,245,949 in June.

Additionally, it lost N4,730,839,707 to oil theft in June as against N5,657,069,733 lost to same in May, but could not cut down its expenditure on repairs of pipeline in June when it spent N16,812,746,932 as against the N12,430,497,197 spent in May.

“A total export sale of $321.23 million was recorded in June 2019; a decrease of 44.65 per cent compared to the previous month,” said the report.

According to it: “Crude oil export sales contributed $248.22 million (77.27 per cent) of the dollar transactions compared with $458.59 million contribution in the previous month.

“Also, the export gas sales amounted to $73.01 million in the month. The June 2018 to June 2019 crude oil and gas transactions indicated that crude oil and gas worth $5.98 billion was exported,” the corporation said.

Details later..