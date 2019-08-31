Bandits Kill Five in Kaduna, Vandalise Police Post 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Five people have been killed in Kiri village, Atakar Chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state by gunmen.

Several houses, including the new police outpost in the community, were said to have been either burnt or vandalised.

Interim Management Committee Chairman of the Kaura Local government, Mr. Bege Katuka who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday said the community was attacked at around 4:00 pm on Thursday.

He said on arriving the community, the bandits started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

Katuka said five people were killed while four others were still missing. “A number of houses including, the new police outpost were burnt and vandalised respectively.

“We have urged the people to remain calm and have confidence in the security personnel who have already secured the area while investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Also confirming the incident, in a statement on yesterday, spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Yakubu Sabo,, said, the command had taken firm control of the situation by fortifying security around the area to avoid further breach of peace.

He said five people were killed during the incident while some houses were burnt.

According to the statement: “On the 29th August 2019, at about 2300HRS, we received a distress call that some armed men entered Kiri village in Kaura L. G. A, shooting sporadically and in the process injured one Daniel Monday, a 35 year old man of the same address and torched some houses.

“On receipt of the information, teams of policemen led by the Area Commander Kafachan, quickly despatched to the scene and on sighting the police, the hoodlums ran to a nearby hill which connect Kaduna (state) with Riyom L. G. A in Plateau state.

”The injured Daniel later died this morning (Friday) and four additional corpses were also recovered making the total of five casualties.”

The command has taken firm control of the situation by fortifying security around the area to avoid further breach of peace.

“Intensive patrol is emplaced and the situation is calm at the moment. The Commissioner of Police, Ali A. Janga, has assured the good people of Kaduna state that, the culprits will be fished out to face justice. “He also appeals for calm. Update on the ongoing investigation will follow accordingly please.”