Kidnapping: Police Rescue Three ABU Students

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have rescued three students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, abducted on Monday along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, however, said in a press statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, that three other persons were still being held by the kidnappers.

“The command wishes to state that, on the said date, August 26, at about 18:50hrs, armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons.

“However, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.” The statement said the three students alongside the abandoned vehicles at the scene of the incident, were moved to the police station.

It assured that concerted efforts were being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated on the incident is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public.

“Thus, the command enjoins the general public to jettison such report as a misleading information.”

“Consequently, the press should continue to uphold high ethical standard of their profession.”

The command also appealed that all accounts of crimes be verified before publication to avoid sharing falsehood.

“Internet subscribers should also be cautious in sharing stories of questionable sources especially via the social media,” it said