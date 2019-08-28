Kogi Guber: Irukera’s Supporters Storm APC Secretariat, Protest Disqualification

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Supporters of one of the leading Kogi State governorship aspirants, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, on Wednesday stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja protesting against his disqualification ahead of Thursday’s primary.

The Hope Uzodimma led committee had earlier disqualified Irukera, citing invalid declaration of age; spent less than one year in the party and without waiver; academic credentials and supporting documents not attached.

However, the appeal committee of the party in its own report overruled the committee, saying the committee cannot establish any evidence on all matters raised based on his oral and documentary presentations and subsequently cleared him

But the supporters of Irukera, under the umbrella of Kogi Mandate Group, led by its Spokesperson, Amos Alfa, while addressing journalists, wondered why he was disqualified from the race by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘APC, learn from Zamfara’, ‘Irukera is our choice’, among others.

Alfa queried why such thing happened to Irukera, adding that the governor, Yahaya Bello, was aware that the only person that could unseat him was Irukera, alleging that was why he did all he could do to ensure that Babatunde did not feature in the primary.

“We have a copy of the results from the screening and it was written boldly that Babatunde was cleared. Why won’t he be a participant in the primary? That is why we are here.

“Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi State to a wrong hand. Babatunde is capable to handle Kogi State to the best Next level. Let APC body as a whole do justice to ensure that Babatunde is being featured in the primary.’

Alfa therefore appealed to the party to do justice and avert losing Kogi State to the “wrong hand”, warning that Irukera won’t hesitate to challenge the NWC’s decision through all legal means.

Asked what their next line of action would be if their request was not granted by the NWC, Alfa noted that a decision would be made within the next six hours on next line of action.