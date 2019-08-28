APC NWC Backtracks, Clears Irukera for Kogi Guber Primary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reversed its earlier decision on Wednesday morning as it later cleared Babatunde Irukera to contest the Party’s Kogi governorship primaries.

The supporters of Irukera had stormed the headquarters of the ruling party to protest against his disqualification, describing it as injustice.

However, a statement issued Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, revealed that the gubernatorial aspirant had been cleared.

According to him, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the Party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

The Kogi gubernatorial primary election holds Thirsday where the standard bearer of the party would be elected.