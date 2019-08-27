Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abducts Irrua Hospital’s CMD

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday killed two policemen attached to the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin, and abducted him.

Two other persons in the convoy, whose identities were yet to be ascertained, were shot in the legs.

The incident happened at Ramat Park Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, while the CMD was travelling to Benin City.

Police spokesmen, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation into the incident has commenced.

Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, Irrua branch, Comrade Emmanuel Igiechi, said the union would protest against insecurity in the area.

Igiechi said the abduction showed that staffers of the hospital were being monitored. “This tells us how serious the security situation has become. We are in a very dire situation. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and its environs.”

Two weeks ago, it was learnt that two Assistant Directors of the hospital were abducted and released after payment of ransom.