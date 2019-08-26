Buhari Arrives Japan for Three-day TICAD Conference

By Omololu Ogunmade in Tokyo

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday arrived Yokohama, Japan where he is billed to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) taking place in the city from August 28-30, 2019.

The president who arrived at 8pm Japanese time (12 noon Nigerian time), was ceived at the Tokyo Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Mohammed Yisa.

He arrived in company of Lagos and Kwara State governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdulrazak Abdulrahman.

The president will be participating in the conference for the second time, having graced TICAD6 which held in Nairobi, Kenya, in August 2016.

This year’s theme of the conference is titled, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,” and will be declared open by the Japanese Prime Minister and host, Shinzo Abe.

A statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari would deliver Nigeria’s Statement at the Plenary Session Three of the conference during which he will also appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

Adesina also said Buhari would attend a state banquet and honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito to a tea reception at the Imperial Palace, Tokyo.

Furthermore, Adesina said the president would hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe, attend some side-events and meet chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with huge investments in Nigeria.

Adesina then proceeded to explain what TICAD is all about. “Formed in 1993, the now triennial TICAD, which has been convened alternately in Japan and Africa since TICAD6, according to the organisers, is the largest international conference held in Japan which ‘provides an open forum that generates innovative discussion among various stakeholders on African development.’

“Participants are drawn not only from African countries, but also international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development.

“TCAD7 is expected to focus on Africa’s ‘economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation; promotion of resilient and sustainable African society for human security; and peace and stability in support of Africa’s domestic proactive efforts,” he explained.