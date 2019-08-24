CPAN Queries Failure of JAMB Candidates over Unresolved Technical Hitches

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Computer Based Test Centre Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (CPAN) has called for a comprehensive review of the processes of the examinations conducted by the Joint Examinations and Matriculations Board (JAMB) in order to address the technical glitches which led to failure of candidates in the 2019 JAMB examination.

The association also called on JAMB to show greater commitment in tackling the nagging issue of examination malpractice other than engaging in media hype.

It further called for greater collaboration between CPAN and JAMB which had enhanced the performance of candidates in previous examinations.

Speaking in Abuja, President of CPAN, Chiadikobi Akwuruoha, said technical hitches associated with registration processes, incompetence of some JAMB officials and ad-hoc staff and poor technological appreciation have contributed to the failure of candidates.

He called on JAMB to show greater commitment in tackling the challenge of exam malpractice.

Akwuruoha stated that in view of successes recorded during the years of collaboration between CPAN and JAMB in terms of performance of candidates, the relationship should be strengthened by addressing the underpinning issues stalling the partnership to ensure conduct of examinations devoid of technical difficulties and competence-related issues.

“Infractions related registration ranges from registration done outside a designated CBT centre, to data swap and multiple registrations. CPAN in its considerations identifies the failure of the technology deployed for registration, schemes for exam malpractice and pressure on the part of proprietors struggling to recoup their investments under miserable remuneration as rentals from JAMB as the fundamental causes of the challenges associated with registration.

“Technical difficulties during the 2019 UTME examination, failures associated with technical efficiency were identified as failure from the biometric verification system, lack of basic computer knowledge by the candidates, incompetence of some JAMB ad hoc technical staff and failure of the JAMB browser rapid test under a strict condition for non-use of alternatives like google, chrome and firefox browsers,” he said.

CPAN noted that “grand technical failure by centers (private, public and JAMB model centers) ranging from power failure, to network connectivity issues, computer and cooling systems”, were other challenges facing the examination process.

He said: “critical thoughts on exam malpractice revealed that malpractice has got to a cancerous level and is yet to receive appropriate attention. Exam malpractice in the education sector actually graduates to the scandalisation of pupils during common entrance into unity schools and has become an all comer’s affair in private schools”.

“The brazen state of a culture of gross decay associated with ordinary level exams, the huge surge for admission regulated by the JAMB ranking role which overwhelms the system and manifests itself in the guise of admission sales traditionally termed decently as VC list”.

CPAN further maintained that “character deficit demonstrated in a complex quasi interplay that involves desperate parents, schools, tutorial centers, JAMB staff (through direct involvement or negligence) and CBT Centers (private, public and JAMB model centers).

“The strategic inclusion of JAMB is seen in the miraculous batching of candidates from same school in one session of exam. It is very important that these matters are overhauled in a deliberate attempt to proffer holistic solutions, especially as the nation is already on its mark and already moving to the next level”.