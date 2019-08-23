Rape Scandal: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Explains Why He Boycotted PFN Panel

Senior Pastor,Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has explained why he did not honour the invitation of the probe panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) hinging his refusal to appear before the panel on the ongoing Police investigation into the rape allegation against him.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Executive Senior Assistant to the COZA Pastor, Mr. Ademola Adetuberu, Fatoyinbo said he was advised by his lawyers not to honour such invitation until the legal proceedings were over.

The statement reads: “We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

“The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session”.

Adetuberu also said that COZA had been legally advised to deploy judicial intervention to clear the Pastor as soon as possible, adding that the process has commenced in earnest.

“Once the Police investigation is over, our Pastor is ready to honour the invitation.

We have also been legally advised to deploy judicial intervention to clear our Pastor as soon as possible, and the process has commenced in earnest. We appreciate those who stood and still standing by us. It is our hope that the truth shall prevail at the end,” he said