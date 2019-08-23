Paga Hits N1.5tn Transaction Value

Paga, Nigeria’s mobile payment company has announced that it has crossed N1.5 trillion in transactions since its launch in August 2012.

This showed a continuous pattern of steady growth. Since 2012 to date, the company has processed 87 million transactions, valued at N1.5 trillion or $5.4 billion using monthly nominal exchange rates.

“Reaching one trillion in transaction value is a major milestone for Paga. We are proud of our success in digitizing cash and making it easier for people to pay and get paid. We are working round the clock to continue to bring innovative solutions to the mobile payments industry as we expand our range of services” said Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga.

With over 13 million users across all 36 states of Nigeria, Paga is an omni-channel payments platform offering users a safe and convenient way to send and receive money and pay their bills. Paga celebrated the 10th anniversary of its founding in April 2019 and at that time announced its plans to expand its services into new global markets.