Melaye to Appeal Judgment Nullifying His Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has described the judgement of the Kogi West election tribunal, which nullified his victory in the March 22, 2019 election and ordered a fresh election “as a total miscarriage of Justice.”

In a statement on Friday, he said, “The judgement is full of importation of informations that are alien to the case”

He however commend the courage and what he called the moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for “resisting evil and standing on the part of justice”

The lawmaker said, “I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement”

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail”.