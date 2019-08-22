New Agency, CANOD, wins M&B Account

Raheem Akingbolu

Renowned Pharmaceutical company, May and Baker (M & B) Plc, has appointed CANOD Advertising, as its preferred agency to handle its M & B Paracetamol campaign.

The appointment followed a rigorous pitch process that involved four leading media agencies at which the firm emerged victorious and the subsequent hard negotiations that further confirmed it as an agency deserving of the media account.

The pitched brand, M & B Paracetamol, “the Red one”, has fast acting and effective tablets as well as pleasant tasting pineapple flavoured syrup for children. M&B’s avowed aim to sustain its dominance of this particular market category with “the Red one” led to its resolve to partner with an efficient agency hence the need for the pitch and the eventual triumph of the agency.

The campaign which commenced in the last week of July is flighted on both television and radio with its execution in both English and vernacular languages to effectively penetrate the target markets.

According to a statement issued in Lagos, the advertising agency is a young and dynamic Agency being led by a foremost practitioner, Tony Udenze. “It is a team of consummate marketing communications practitioners with over 30 years’ experience that cuts across FMCG brands, Telecommunications, Hair & Beauty Care, Pharmaceuticals; Banking & Financial Services; Government & Public sector, Electronics and Insurance,” the statement stated.

Industry watchers are of the view that the partnership between May & Baker, a pioneer and market leading player in the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry and the creative firm will help to reinforce the M & B Paracetamol, “the Red one” brand’s promise and make it the preferred choice of consumers in no distant future.