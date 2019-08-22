Institute to Address Preschool Learning Crisis

Aptech Limited, a global education and training institute has revealed plans to tackle preschool education in Nigeria with a technology product called Aptech International Preschool (AIPS).

The AIPS solution, which is a software app, is now operational in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, aimed at stimulating young children’s curiosity and provide positive learning experiences through active learning.

Aptech said the solution would offer first of its kind app enabling child safety monitoring, live view of child’s activity in class, on-demand child video conferencing, along with host of other features.

Executive Director, Aptech Limited, Anuj Kacker, who spoke at the launch of the solution in Lagos, said the course curriculum was developed by a team of experts from Aptech International Preschool, based on Multiple Intelligence Theory, Reggio Emilia Approach and Playway. The pedagogy is therefore, oriented towards fostering self-discovery, encouraging active thinking and bringing out the creativity in children under their care.

Kacker explained that with it’s over 30 years of global experience in education and training, the company launched Aptech International Preschool with a vision to provide a safe and proactive learning environment.

“We believe this will instill the joy of learning and stimulate each child to identify their talents and unleash their full potential,” he said.

According to him, “Growth of mental and physical abilities progress at an astounding rate and a very high proportion of learning occur from birth to age six. Therefore, it is necessary to facilitate a positive early learning experience and environment to children for a holistic intellectual, social and emotional development.

“Such an environment, which lays the foundation for later school success and positive lifelong orientation, also helps to recognise the signs and symptoms that set children with learning difficulties and other challenges apart. With a thorough knowledge of developmental milestones, educators are able to identify and correct developmental delays, if any.

“This knowledge equips educators to take appropriate measures to guide the children and create awareness among their families for dealing with such challenges. Thus, the curriculum at Aptech International Preschool facilitates development of children’ life skills through bonds of friendship, social interactions and celebration of diversity.”

AIPS also offers Creche and after school programmes that provides a safe and stimulating atmosphere for children; it is empowered by technology that enables live webcast of the creche.

“Moreover, to ensure utmost safety and security of the children, AIPS has a policy under which it only hires women, thus actively supporting employment,” Kacker further said.