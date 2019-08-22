Buhari Re-appoints Adesina, Shehu as Media Advisers

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday announced the re-appointment of Mr. Femi Adesina as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

A statement by Deputy Director, Information Department of the State House, Mr. Biodun Oladunjoye, said the president also re-appointed Mr. Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

The statement also said Buhari retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru, as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media; Personal Assistant, New Media; Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

The statement added that following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, to the president, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the president appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.

It said all appointments, except the new one, took effect from May 29, 2019.