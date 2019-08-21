Nexford Varsity Launches $200,000 Start-up Funding for Graduates

Nexford University has announced its ‘Entrepreneurship Scholarship’ and $200,000 start-up funding with a mission to empower next-generation leaders across the world.

In a statement, the university said: “The world needs more entrepreneurs, but millions of people struggle to get the education and skills they need. Nexford University plans to change that.”

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Fadl Al Tarzi, “the world needs more doers. We thought about what we can do to help them. If you are a doer, you won’t let anything stop you, be it your physical location, lack of experience or even lack of funding.

“Having said that, we want everyone to succeed – we want to empower people with the tools they need to increase their chances of success. “Through this initiative, we are providing entrepreneurs with the skills they need to move forward in life, and we’re not stopping there. While we believe skills are the most valuable currency, you can’t buy ads or hire people with skills alone. So we’re taking it one step further and funding the most promising start-up ideas we’ll receive.”

Entrepreneurs play a key role in the economy. The United States Small Business Administration reported that small business added 1.9 million net new jobs in 2018. The 30.2 million small businesses in the US employ 47.5 per cent of the state’s private workforce. Forbes found that the global start-up economy also generated $2.8 trillion in economic value since 2017.

With this opportunity, the university said entrepreneurs can launch their business ideas, get ahead in their career, improve their prospects and influence those around them.

It disclosed that there would be 100 BBA or MBA scholarships as part of Nexford’s push to support more entrepreneurs, adding that the recipients will practice real-world business concepts that act as a bridge to entrepreneurship.

“Specialisations learners can choose from include ‘Building a Tech Start-up’; ‘360° Marketing’; ‘Enabling e-Commerce’; and ‘Doing Business across the World’.

“Scholarship graduates will have the chance to pitch their start-up idea. Every year, Nexford will fund five scholarship graduates at $10,000 each.”

Nexford Entrepreneurship Scholarship applications are open until September 15.

The university offers 100 per cent online, globally affordable education through a next-generation learning experience.

One of the students, Rebecca Ebokpo, MBA 2019, said: “I’m going to use my MBA to support managing my own law practice and advise clients on business-related issues.

“I am happy to be part of the movement to the next generation of education and I encourage others to come join the movement.”