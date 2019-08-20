Landwey Acquires 25% Stake in Vistafront

Peter Uzoho

Landwey, a real estate firm with projects in the commercial, retail and residential property segments, has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Vistafront, a tech platform for funding real estate projects online.

Owing to the difficulty experienced by many in investing in real estate projects caused by its high capital intensive nature, Vistafront was established to give people opportunity to fund real estate projects from the comfort of their mobile devices and earn good returns at the end of the project cycle.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership in Lagos, the Founder/Chief

Executive Officer of Landwey, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, said the company’s decision to acquire a stake in Vistafront was because of the firm’s current disruptive role.

“We are always proud when we spot opportunities for our clients and followers to be more involved in real estate projects that will give them the best returns for their money.

“We understand the need to continually evolve as we serve the industry. We are glad that with this partnership, we can fully support and encourage everyone to fund real estate projects,” Ayilara said.

Under the partnership, Vistafront would be gleaning from the wealth of experience that Landwey has in the real estate business, to launch different projects that will be made available for funding on the platform.

He added that, “there is an ongoing project called Bloom 1. It is a bridge financing for land acquisition for 14,000 square meters nested in the heart of Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.

“With as low as N25, 000 per unit, you can fund as many units as you like and make 12 per cent return in six months.

“Vistafront’s mission on the partnership is to provide quality infrastructure for all, so one per cent of every unit you fund goes toward Social Infrastructure Impact Project (SIIP) like schools, community homes, hospitals and other social amenities accessible to the less privileged.

“However, once one per cent of your total funding reaches N10,000 for any project, Vistafront will automatically place a cap so that the total amount you pay for SIIP does not exceed N10,000 irrespective of

the number of units funded.”

Also, commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director of Vistafront, Segun Ajuwon, said: “We have gotten a lot of positive feedback since we launched and we have plans to continue to launch new projects.

“For every project we feature on the site, we also have in place a strict vetting process carried out by our in-house team and our other partners like Nachtwey Advisory Services Limited, a SEC- registered Asset Management company; Emerging Africa Capital Group, a licensed Trustee firm; and AXA Mansard, a trusted insurance company”.