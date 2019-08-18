Team Room Boss, Adenike Balogun’s Serenades

The name Adenike Balogun might not ring a bell. But ask any upwardly mobile person in Lekki area of Lagos and its environs about The Tearoom, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that it is the outfit where the cream of the society unwind.

Adenike, who flaunts a professional entrepreneurial certification from the Harvard University, Boston Massachusetts, among others, is no doubt on top of her game.

Her business profile has been on a steady rise lately and she is winning on all fronts both in business and in her career.

A woman full of poise and undiminished grace, Adenike, who also holds a degree in Business Information Systems and IT from Middlesex University, London, United Kingdom, is also a certified wedding florist from the Floral Design Institute in Portland, Oregon, USA.

Her company, Maggie’s Fleur box, has handled high-profile events like 60th birthday ceremony of Aliko Dangote, Cartier product launch and so many others.

In the thinking of many, her profile had received a boost after another of her company, Diamondink luxury, held the first floral and event design master class in Lagos alongside Gideon Hermosa, one of the world’s renowned class master of venue transformation.

Though she is always as busy as a bee, Adenike doesn’t fail to celebrate her birthday. This she did a few weeks ago when she added a year. In continuation of her birthday celebrations, she’s been touring some of the world’s