Disturbing Attacks on UI Hostels

For the second time in weeks, gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked a students’ hostel at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in the early hours of last Sunday. The gunmen, reports claimed, raided the Abdulsalami Abubakar hostel, a postgraduate hostel occupied by both male and female graduate students of the institution.

In July,recall that some gunmen had attacked Awolowo Hall,a female hostel in the institution, and carted away students’ property after they had injured some students. That the robbers could come again after about month exposes the security situation in the premier university and the vulnerability of the students and therefore calls for action.

Like the broken window theory, when the security of any place begins to deteriorate like this, there is a need to see it as what it is before kidnappers start to invade the school and whisk away students for heavy ransom. The school authority must seek help from the government and not allow for this ugly development to continue.