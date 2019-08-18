Chelsea Welcome Leicester to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Leicester in their first home game of the season hoping to put a disappointing 4-0 loss away to Manchester United last week behind them.

Frank Lampard will have gleaned real positives from the midweek Super Cup loss on penalties to Liverpool in Istanbul, even if his first two competitive matches in charge of Chelsea have now technically yielded defeats to two of the Blues’ biggest rivals.

A commendable 2-2 draw before painfully losing on penalties is a result to build on but any further defeats will put enormous pressure on Lampard.

Leicester represent a different but distinctly awkward challenge today; this is the type of game the hosts will feel they must win in terms of a top-four pursuit but Leicester beat Chlesea 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and even without Harry Maguire, Brendan Rodgers’ side boast pedigree and a considerable threat on the counter. They will be no pushovers.

Chelsea will assess defender Andreas Christensen, who limped off during the midweek Super Cup defeat by Liverpool. However, Antonio Rudiger and Willian could both return after knee injuries but Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out with an Achilles problem and Reece James remains on the sidelines with an ankle problem.