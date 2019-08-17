Waje’s Daughter Stars in New Video ‘Udue’

In the run up to her highly anticipated first concert, award winning R&B star Waje, has just released images from the set of her upcoming video, ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille.

Starring the singer’s stunning daughter, Emerald as Johnny Drille’s love interest, the video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria. The video follows the upbeat, soulful and seamless flow of the song ‘Udue’ telling the story of a young couple in love and enjoying each other’s company close to nature, far-away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The visuals for Udue were produced by Fatima Omokwe and the video directed by Catalyst. It will be out on Thursday August 15, 2018.

Waje’s concert Red Velvet is up on September 1, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Tickets are available in Nairabox, Afritickets and Ariiya tickets.

